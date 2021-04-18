Saturday morning fire damages McCoole home

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

McCOOLE - A fire that damaged a vacant home in McCoole Saturday morning is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The blaze at the modular home at 21605 McCoole Dr. was reported at 9:42 a.m. by a passerby and was believed to have started in the basement.

Approximately 47 area firefighters responded to the scene and took approximately 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

According to the fire marshal’s office, damage to the structure was estimated at $9,000 and loss of contents at $1,000

The fire investigator said neighbors had reported seeing vagrants entering and exiting the property at times prior to the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.