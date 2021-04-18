Backbone Mt. Review set for release

From News Reports

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council, in partnership with the Allegany County Library System, the Frostburg State University Center for Literary Arts, and WVU-Potomac State College, is pleased to announce the publication of the 2021 edition of the Backbone Mountain Review.

A virtual launch party will be held via Zoom on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. to hear directly from the contributors of this year's journal. The event is free to attend and no registration is required.

BMR is an annual literary journal showcasing the creative talents and cultural diversity of the people and places within the Appalachian Mid-Atlantic. Each edition features poetry, prose, photography and other visual art representing the people and stories of our community.

To join the launch party, visit https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/upcoming-events/backbone-mountain-review-launch-party-2/.