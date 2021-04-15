Keyser to give pool owners break on water costs

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser city residents with swimming pools will receive a break from the City of Keyser this year as they fill their pools for summer.

Keyser City Council member Jim Hannas brought up the idea during the council meeting Wednesday, proposing that the city only charge pool owners 93 cents per 1,000 gallons used to fill their pools, and to completely waive any charges for sewer during the fill-up period.

“I brought this up to the Water Board,” Hannas said, noting that they were in favor of the change.

In order to qualify for the cost break, however, the pool owner must call the City of Keyser at 304-788-1511 prior to starting to fill the pool. City crews will verify the size of the pool so the adjustment can be made on the customer’s next water bill.

Mike Ryan seconded Hannas’ motion to offer the break to the city’s citizens, and it passed unanimously.

Any questions can be directed to City Hall at 304-788-1511.