Annual Community Baby Shower to be virtual this year

From News Reports

KEYSER - The annual Community Baby Shower co-hosted by the Mineral County Family Resource Network and the Mineral County Health Department will be held virtually this year.

The decision was determined by the still prevalent COVID pandemic.

In 2020 the partners gave away bags filled with free goodies and agency resources to registered mothers. This year the co-hosts will take it a step further and utilize the ability to virtually educate, inform and share resources with participants.

The community baby shower will take place in the virtual world Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. and will feature local presenters, virtual games as well as prizes, and each participant will be given freebies along with resources.

If you or someone you know is an expectant mother or has a child under 6 months by the date of the event, please register by calling the Mineral County Family Resource Network at

304-788-9099.

This event is possible with the help of partnering agencies and PIP funds. There are only 25 slots available, so please register by May 3, 2021 to ensure your participation.