Wellness Awareness Week coming to Mineral County

Barbara High

Tribune Staff Writer

KEYSER - Child abuse, drug addiction and living a healthier lifestyle will be among the topics examined during Wellness Awareness Week April 19-23 in Mineral County.

Hosted by the ONTRACK! Coalition to address issues that happen in our community, the event will consist of several webinars available for viewing, and also have experts on hand to answer questions. The event will also have a TikTok challenge and will run end on April 24 to coincide with National Drug Take Back Day.

Dug Takes Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and health issue. Misused prescription stimulants, sedatives, and tranquilizers are of great concern, as most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family members and friends. This event provides and opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by turning in old and used medications.

ONTRACK!, along with their partners, have strategized how best to address the issues of the community in the topics of: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE’s), child abuse/neglect awareness, alcohol and addiction awareness, mindfulness and healthy living.

From this, Wellness and Awareness week was born and ONTRACK! members say they are very excited to be able to bring these presentations to Mineral County and surrounding areas.

"The Mineral County Wellness and Awareness week will provide a great opportunity for the community members of Mineral County to attend a specialized virtual webinar series that will cover multiple topics to highlight April as Alcohol Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month,” said Paige Mathias, Region 2 prevention coordinator.

“The week will close out with National Rx Take Back Day on Saturday and an exciting new community revitalization mural project led by Kelson Thorne of the Potomac Highlands Guild and multiple county youth members who are very excited to get started.

“The week will offer something everyone,” she said.

Amanda White, community outreach liaison with The Health Plan said, “The Wellness Week event is going to be a great resource for Mineral County residents and community partners to learn more about relevant topics such as child abuse and alcohol addiction while also helping participants learn more about interventions and alternative coping skills.

“While we continue to live through a pandemic, it is even more important than ever to learn more about these topics to help make the community and ourselves better,” she said. “At the end, we have an amazing seven-day TikTok challenge with opportunities to win some great prizes. You definitely do not want to miss this!”

According to Mike Landis, executive director of Potomac Highlands Mental Health Guild, “This is a great event to bring about awareness to the community and we hope it will inspire and empower individuals to find their voice.”

“As the executive director of the Mineral County Family Resource Network, part of my role is to ensure that the community’s needs are met,” explains Dayla Harvey. “Through strong partnerships and coalitions, like the Mineral County Healthy Lifestyles (MCHL), we strive to set and accomplish goals that directly meet residents’ needs. MCHL is currently focusing on raising awareness for several growing issues that directly impact those that call Mineral County home. Each session will educate residents about the happenings in their own backyard but also invite those interested in aiding us in creating change to join the team.”

The webinar schedule includes:

- Monday, April 19 - Adverse Childhood Experiences: The Effects of ACEs on Children and Adults and Effective Interventions, by Robbie Glover;

- Tuesday, April 20 - Child Abuse and Neglect by Melody Stotler.

- Wednesday, April 21 - Alcohol Facts, Myths and Stigma: Exploring Alcohol and the Truths About What You Have Heard by Roger Dodd.

- Thursday, April 22 - Understanding Addiction: “Why Johnny Won’t Quit, and How We Can Help Him” by Raj Masih.

- Friday, April 23 - Mural Presentation by Kelson Thorne, and Mindfulness: How to Use Mindfulness to Lower Stress and Manage Pain by Robbie Golver.

The TikToc Challenge will be April 23 until May 3, at 11:59 p.m. and is a seven-day duet challenge. You must duet all seven by the deadline to be entered to win. You can enter by hash tagging each duet video with #mhlcchallenge; anyone can participate but only Mineral County residents can win prizes. Prizes include a six-month membership to Lifestyles, a one-month free membership for Warrior Fitness at both Keyser and Romeny locations, TPM for one adult bike and one child bike, Wheelhouse Academy for two 30-minute batting lessons, Csrtridges Galore for a ring Fit Adventure, and the Heath Plan art basket.

For links to view each presentation you can email WellnessWeek@erfn.info, and to learn more about the TikToc challenge, please visit mineralhealthylife on TikToc.