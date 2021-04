From News Reports

KEYSER - The Mineral County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two males who were involved in a grand larceny that occurred on Tuesday, April 13, at the Keyser Walmart Store.

The victim was an elderly female. Subjects were seen leaving the area in a white BMW SUV.

Anyone with any information is ask to contact the Mineral County Sheriffs Office at 304-788-0441