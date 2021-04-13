FSU to present Step Afrika online

Frostburg State University

FROSTBURG - Frostburg State University’s Cultural Events Series and the FSU Student Activities program will offer “Step Afrika! Presents: Celebration,” a free streaming performance on Wednesday, April 21, at 7 p.m.

The Washington, D.C.-based dance company blends the percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms. Following the performance, the dancers will present a virtual tutorial and interactive discussion, live from the Atlas Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Step Afrika!’s celebration of African-American history explores the richness and diversity of African-American life through the eyes of one of America’s most renowned dance companies. This presentation, which was conceived and filmed in 2020, will provide viewers with unique ways of deepening their understanding of little-known moments in African-American history. The program includes works from the company’s recent virtual programming, including a moving excerpt from the critically acclaimed dance film, “Stono,” which was inspired by the Stono Rebellion of 1739 and the Negro Act of 1740, two monumental moments in American history that are not widely known.

The event will be available to view on April 21 at http://involvement.frostburg.edu/LUC/live. The live, interactive discussion will immediately follow. For more information, contact ces@frostburg.edu.

The Cultural Events Series is supported in part by grants from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Allegany Arts Council.