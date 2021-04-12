Rebekah Biser is Miss GT 2021

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Rebekah Biser was named the 77th Miss Golden Tornado Saturday evening as the pageant returned to Keyser High School after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year was the first time since World War II that the pageant had been cancelled due to a world event.

Biser is the daughter of Georgie and Dan Biser of Keyser and was escorted for the evening by Logan Rotruck.

She was crowned by Miss GT 2019, Makenna Staggers.

Runners-up were Chloe Slaughter, first; Maddy Fisher, second; Ricki Ferrell, third; and Graci Crites.