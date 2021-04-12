Candidates set for Piedmont election

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

PIEDMONT - Voters in the City of Piedmont will be going to the polls Monday, May 10, to return the current mayor and three of five council members to their seats.

Mayor Paula Boggs is running unopposed in the city election, as well as council members Terry LaRue, Rhonda Niland and Greg Harvey.

The other seat coming open this year is currently held by Rick Butler, who chose not to run.

The fifth seat, currently held by finance commissioner Paul Coleman, does not come open this year.

Once the election is over and the unopposed candidates are back in their seats, it will be up to them to appoint someone to fill Butler’s seat.

With the passage of two ordinances last week, the next city election, slated for 2013, will take on a different form as city officials are striving to make official some changes in their elections, terms of office and payment which have been made over the past years.

Piedmont’s 1913 city charter specifies three council members, for example, and somewhere along the way that was increased to five, but Boggs told the News Tribune they cannot find any ordinances on the books where the change was made.

“I was on council back in the ‘70s, and it’s been five as long as I can remember,” she told the News Tribune on April 5. “We wanted to make it official.”

The ordinance also states that, in order to keep the city officials on staggered terms of service, the mayor and three council members will be elected in 2013, with the top two vote-getters for council serving for four years and the next in line to serve two years. The process will then continue with a city election to be held every two years.

The second ordinance stipulates that the mayor and council members will receive compensation based on the number of meetings attended, as opposed to being paid on a monthly basis, and that any one council cannot vote for a payvraise for itself..

Both ordinances were passed unanimously by the council.