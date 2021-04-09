Piedmont looking at possible garbage program

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

PIEDMONT - A Piedmont City Council member would like to see the town revisit the idea of contracting with a garbage hauler for the residents.

Paul Coleman has taken a look at what other towns in the area do with their residents’ garbage, and notes that by contracting with a hauler, the city could turn the problem of accumulating garbage into a source of revenue.

Several years ago Piedmont itself hauled garbage for the town residents, but when the city-owned trash truck broke down, the city officials at the time decided it would be too expensive to replace the equipment.

Currently, residents individually contract with their own haulers and a variety of different companies provide service in the town.

Using their neighbors just across the Potomac River as an example, Coleman said the Town of Westernport contracts with a private hauler to service everyone in the city. The town charges the residents for the service, placing the fee on their water bills, and keeps a percentage of the money as a source of revenue.

“We need another source of income; there’s just not much a town can do but this is one thing we can do,” Coleman said.

He said he also looked into the city purchasing it’s own truck and once again providing the service itself, “but there’s going to be considerable cost by going that route.”

By contracting with a private company, Coleman said it “takes all the work and all the liability off the city,” and also provides Piedmont with a small amount of additional money.

By not entering into such an arrangement with a garbage hauler, Coleman said he feels the city is letting an opportunity get away from them.

Mayor Paula Boggs suggested having a public meeting to see what the town residents think about it, but council member Greg Harvey said the town needed to secure some bids with specific cost projections before they hold a meeting.

“You know they’re going to ask that,” he said.

Coleman said, however, the haulers want to know how many customers they would have before they will cite a price.

In preparation for looking into the proposal further, the town will include a question in the newsletter they publish every month asking residents if they would be interested in the garbage service.

In the meantime, Coleman will continue to pursue additional information.