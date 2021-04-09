Nesters bring experience to new role as store owners

Barbara High

Tribune Staff Writer

KEYSER - Burgess Farm Service, the community store that has been serving Mineral County for 69 years, has changed hands.

Jeff Burgess, whose family has owned the community-centered store for many years, recently sold the business to two familiar faces around the Mineral County farming community - Tim and Whitney Nester.

Burgess Farm Service started as a simple ice manufacturer and distributor in 1952. Two years later, they became a Southern States dealer. The early days left a lasting impression and the owners of the business never forgot the simple joys of bringing ice to people throughout the area. They have worked to create the same friendly bonds with every customer that comes through the door.

New owner Whitney says you can tell the building on Patrick Street used to be an icehouse, because “It’s still so cold in the back that you always need a heater.”

The folks at Burgess Farm Service always believed in providing high-quality services to their community; a tradition that the Nesters say they plan to keep, along with the name which has come to mean reliable service and products to many people over the years.

The Nesters say they are keeping everything the same, and plan to continue to offer the things the customers and community have come to know and love.

“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” she says.

For Tim and Whitney, running the store is pretty much in their blood, with both being long-standing members of both the FFA and 4-H programs in Mineral County.

“We both held the office of president for Mineral County,” says Whitney. “The knowledge that we gained though both of those organizations is what helped get us here today with this store.”

The couple plans to continue to actively support both organizations, with the FFA Ham, Bacon, and Egg Show and the county fair and livestock show being a big part of that.

“We’re proud supporters!” they emphasize.

Proud is also how they describe the opportunity they now have to carry on the Burgess family business and their traditions.

“We are proud to be a part of this and keep a small community business open,” Whitney said..

“We have ideas on how to expand and offer more in the future, but right now we are serving our customers’ needs the way they have come to expect,” she said.

Whitney said they will always be looking for ways to serve the community and customers with lower prices or better products, but said right now they are concentrating on carrying all the things the customers need or want, including livestock feeds and supplies, garden seeds and supplies, pesticides, fertilizer, in-home stuff for canning, pets supplies, LEM products such as meat grinders and food processing stuff, flowers and trees and more.

“I was just talking to my rose guy today,” she said.

The store is also a full-service heating oil and kerosene delivery company. “If you need it for your farm, lawn, or garden, we have it,” Whitney says. “Rakes, shovels and much more.

“We thank the community for all the support they have given us in the last month, and we look forward to serving them in all their future needs,” she added.