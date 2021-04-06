KHS announces 2021 Kelley nominees

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser High School has announced the three nominees for the 2021 Jonah Edward Kelley Award - Draetius Marcell Allen, Darrick Harmon Broadwater and Bradley Ryan Sommers.

The Kelley Award is named in memory of Keyser High School graduate Jonah Edward Kelley, who lost his life while defending his men during an ambush near Kesternich, Germany, during World War II. Kelley was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions.

Nominees for the award are three young men who have excelled academically and athletically, and have demonstrated integrity, dignity, and honor throughout their high school careers. Nominees must also have played either football or basketball - the two sports which Kelley played while a student at Keyser.

Allen, also known as “Drae,” is the son of Latia Washington and Dwight Allen, and has a grade point average of 4.03.

He is a four-year member of the football and track and field teams, having served as captain of both squads. He was named Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-State for football.

He is also a four-year member of the Keyser Krazies, a two-year member of the Drama Club, and one-year member of the yearbook staff.

Allen has earned the honor of being chosen to attend Boys’ State, being named a Goldsworthy Scholar, and being on the honor roll. He was also elected to membership in the Academic Honor Society and the Math Honor Society.

In his spare time, Drae has volunteered with the food pantry, K-8 track meet, and youth football camp.

Broadwater is the son of Jeff and Mendy Broadwater, and has maintained a grade point average of 3.27.

He is a four-year member of the basketball, baseball and golf teams. He was named All PVC Golf, PVC Golf Champion, AMAC Golf champion, regional golf champion, Berkeley Springs Invitational golf Champions, sectional basketball champions, and second team at the Big Shots VA Basketball Horizon Classic All-Tournament Team.

Broadwater was also active for two years in the Archery Club, and was elected to attend Boys State. He was also on the honor roll.

During his spare time, he has volunteered with Christmas and Easter programs at his church.

Sommers is the son of Royce and Shannon Sommers, and has maintained a grade point average of 4.03.

He is a four-year member of the football and baseball teams.

Sommers was also a four-year member of the Keyser Krazies, FFA and Student Council, and served on the leadership committee for FFA. He served as class treasurer in his freshman, sophomore, and junior years.

He was elected to membership in the Academic Honor Society and the Science Honor Society, and chosen to attend Boys’ State. Sommers is a completer in the Natural Resources, Wildlife, and Greenhouse program at the Mineral County Technical Center.

For community service, Sommers has volunteered with various Ruritan groups, given blood, and helped with the greenhouse and planting trees. He also assists the Potomac Highlands Guild with special needs events.

The Jonah Edward Kelley Award will be held Friday, April 23, at 9:30 a.m. at the Church-McKee Arts Center.