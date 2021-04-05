Extension program to explore WV Heritage Foods

WVU Extension Service

KEYSER - Everyone is invited to help celebrate our food heritage with Alex Coffman, WVU Grant County Extension agent, when she presents “Traditional West Virginia Foods” on Thursday, April 8, at 1 p.m.

West Virginia’s long history of Appalachian home cooking is seen even today with home gardens, community covered dishes and rows of canned goods on basement shelves. From wild foraged foods to the ever-popular pepperoni roll, West Virginia’s traditional foods are still family favorites

“Breads, syrups and wild plants are just some of the historic foods still made today,” says Coffman. “Be sure to join in to learn more about Appalachia food history and how to prepare some favorite dishes.”

The WVU Extension Service is continuing a series of live and interactive Zoom programs with the WVCEOS. Classes are free and will be available on twice a month in April and May on Thursdays at 1 p.m.

“These live programs are a great opportunity to stay connected and learn new information as we continue to social distance this winter,” says Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Mineral County Extension agent.

Upcoming topics include:

April 8: Traditional West Virginia Foods

April 19-23: WVCEOS Spring Conference: “A Patchwork of Proud People”

May 6: Adventures in Aging

May 20: West Virginia Rivers

To access these programs contact your local WVU Extension Office or email m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu, details and the Zoom Link will be emailed to you.

If you are new to Zoom it is easy to access via smart phone, tablet or computer. It is free when accessing a WVU Extension program. Contact a local Extension office for details or look for videos on-line about an introduction to Zoom.

