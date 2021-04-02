You Should Know

Mineral Daily News Tribune

Saturday, April 3

The Fountain Ruritan will hold an all-you-can-eat Buckwheat/Pancake Dinner on Saturday, April 3, from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at the club building on Headsville Road. Menu: Buckwheat cakes, pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, eggs and drink for $9. Meals can be eaten in or carried out of the building. Masks must be worn into the building and social distancing will be practiced.

An Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 3, from 1-2 p.m. at the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department. Please bring your own basket and practice social distancing.

Sunday, April 4

The Keyser Faith Charge (Calvary, First and Janes United Methodist Churches) will hold Easter sunrise service Sunday, April 4, at 7 a.m. at Thorn Rose Cemetery.

Calvary United Methodist Church will have coffee and snacks at 8:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 4, followed by contemporary worship from 9-10 a.m. and traditional worship at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Tuesday, April 6

The Town of Carpendale will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

The Mineral County Family Resource Network will hold a membership meeting Tuesday, April 6, at noon via Zoom. Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pdOyorzsqHN3Yj121lQZH9D2fzmSqiai0

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Wednesday, April 7

The Potomac Valley Conservation District board meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. by Teleconference ONLY. Call in instructions are posted on the district webpage: www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm or by contacting the office at 304-822-5174. The meeting agenda will be available three days prior to the meeting and a copy may be obtained on the webpage or by contacting the office at 500 East Main St., Suite F, Romney. The public is invited to participate.

Thursday, April 8

The Mayor and Commissioners of the Town of Luke will be meeting in a regular business session on Thursday, April 8, at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the Luke City Building. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the meeting will be closed to the public. To join the Luke Council meeting via conference call, please email lukemd@comcast.net or call 301-359-3074 for the call in number and access number. You will have to announce you are on the call. The meeting will be recorded.

Saturday, April 10

A spring rabies clinic will be held Saturday, April 10, from 9-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, Keyser. Fee: $8; please bring correct change. No county tags will be sold. All cats must be contained and all dogs on a leash.

Sunday, April 11

The Burlington Volunteer Fire Department will hold a ham dinner Sunday, April 11, from noon until sold out at the fire hall. Menu: Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, rolls and a dessert. Free will offering.

Wednesday, April 14

Nancy Hanks VFW Post 3518 will hold nomination and election of officers on Wednesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. at the post home.

Saturday, April 17

Keyser Assembly of God will hold a good giveaway Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must show proof of West Virginia residency and wear a mask.

Tuesday, April 20

An Earth Day trash pickup will be held Tuesday, April 20, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Burlington Fire Hall. Volunteers will be cleaning up U.S. Route 50 at Shirley Lane to Ridge Road. Everyone 18 years and older welcome to come out and help.

Saturday, May 22

The third annual Child and Family Expo will be held Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keyser Primary/Middle school complex. This is a drive-thru, no-contact event with activities for kids, giveaways, prizes and drawings. Presented by the Mineral County Family Resource Network and Burlington United Methodist Family Services Parents as Teachers Program.

