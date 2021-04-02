Mountain Arts Guild accepting new members

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - The Mountain Arts Guild is happy to announce that they are now accepting new member applications! Memberships are open to students, individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. If you are interested in joining or would like to learn more about the organization, MAG wants to encourage you to come to one of the membership drives happening this month.

Tuesday, April 6, from 4-6 p.m. you can stop by the Mineral County Tourism & Mineral County Chamber of Commerce office located at 21 N. Davis St. in Keyser. The office is located directly across from the Post Office.

On April 10 from 3-5 p.m. the guild will be set up at the Ashby’s Fort Museum Visitors Center, 227 Dan’s Run Road in Fort Ashby.

Finally, on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., they will be set up at Queen’s Point Coffee, located at 101 Armstrong St. in Keyser.

If you come by and sign up for a membership, your name will be entered into a drawing to receive a free gift basket filled with all kinds of goodies!

If you or any artists/artisans you may know are interested, please make sure you stop by or spread the word on the dates and times.

Mountain Arts Guild is very excited to keep expanding the arts in Mineral County and beyond. For more information, please email info@mountainartsguild.com, call 304-790-7081, or leave a message on Facebook!