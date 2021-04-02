Local rescue comes under fire for neglect, flipping animals

Barbara High

Keyser Mineral Daily News Tribune

PIEDMONT - Two area individuals who allegedly run an animal rescue have come under fire recently due to accusations of “flipping” animals for profit and neglecting the animals in their care.

Corallum Louk and Rodney Louk operate Louk Bully Daze Animal Assist and Rehoming, a group that has apparently changed its name multiple times and regularly started new Facebook pages.

They claim they are “animal care that you can trust,” and that they train and provide medical care to animals in need - all claims which several area residents say are simply not true.

The accusations against the Louks first came to the attention of the News Tribune through a post made on social media under the name of Hannah Colin. The News Tribune attempted to reach Colin, but no response was ever received.

The post in question shared many conversations which individuals had reportedly had with the Louks, as well as pictures that showed animals living in dirty conditions. Some of the messages showed Corallum Louk stating that puppies in their care had died of heart attacks and one had been attacked by a neighboring dog. Another conversation shows her saying that a beagle who had cherry eye, a condition that requires medical treatment, was normal and okay.

There were also pictures of animals in the Louks’ possession that appeared to be in desperate need of veterinary care, and a post where the Louks seemed to be breeding and selling animals.

Colin’s post encouraged individuals to contact local authorities and animal control and report the Louks.

Two animals in particular were of great concern to many who have since become involved - a male dog named Loki that had a severe case of mange and a female dog named Layla that had large visible tumors all over her body.

Since those posts, others have come forth trying to help the animals in the Louks’ possession. Attempts to intervene were made by non-profit rescue Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue, also known as SAAR, and other reputable rescues, including the Mineral County Humane Society and Margaret’s Saving Grace Rescue, according to area resident Sloane Gowans, who has been very vocal against the situation.

Gowans said the rescues offered to take the animals that were in need of medical assistance to get them proper medical care, but those attempts were all denied by the Louks.

“Numerous people offered to help if she would just surrender the few dogs that needed medical attention right away, and she stated that she had it handled,” said Gowans.

Mineral County Animal Control warden Missy Kidwell confirmed to the News Tribune that she had visited the site and observed the animals. Kidwell noted that Loki was in bad shape and had no evidence that he had been seen by a vet. She said the Louks had been trying to treat the animal at home and it simply was not working, Loki was missing his hair and had severe skin irritation.

Kidwell said the Louks had Loki for a month and he was not getting any better. She gave the Louks 24 hours to get the dog to a vet for care.

About that time was when SAAR stepped in. A well-known rescue that has operated for years, SAAR attempted to obtain the ill dogs but they too were denied. They finally resorted to having a volunteer pose as a person looking to adopt a dog in order to purchase Loki from Louk Bully Daze so they could get him medical care. They paid $75 for the dog so he could be seen by a local vet and meet the requirements set by Mineral County Animal Control.

Loki wasn’t the only animal that SAAR got from the Louks.They also purchased Layla, the white pitt bull with several large tumors on her body; tumors so big they were causing major discomfort and pain for her.

A spokesperson for SAAR said Layla also had severely long nails that were causing her to have trouble walking.

According to SAAR, the Louks had Layla for six months and had not taken her to the vet once.

Once SAAR had custody of the dogs, both animals were immediately taken to the vet for extensive care, and the vet said they had both been neglected and obviously denied medical treatment for quite some time. Treatment began immediately on Loki, now renamed Archie, for mange. Layla had her tumors removed, and had a vet bill in excess of $1,000. Sadly, her news wasn’t good - her tumors were cancerous.

SAAR released the following update in Layla on their Facebook page: “We knew it would be bad after we found out how long the tumors were allowed to grow. The two largest tumors that were causing her pain and discomfort were removed, chest X-rays show her chest is clear at this point but her spleen is inflamed. She’s positive for Lyme disease, has a really arthritic knee and the tumors are positive for mast cell cancer. The tumors were sent off to find out the grade of cancer and see if anything at this point can be done.

“No matter what, Layla is safe, loved and will have whatever she needs for however long she’s here. She will not be denied anything from SAAR; our top priority to every single animal in our care is their wellbeing and what is in their best interest.”

According to a spokesperson for SAAR, their efforts to get help for the neglected dogs have been met by denials as well as “bad reviews and nasty vulgar texts and messages messages” from those involved with Bully Daze.

Layla and Archie were just two of seven dogs that SAAR and volunteers purchased from the Louks so they could get medical care. They had also purchased two puppies for $25 each. Now named Fred and George, the pups were full of worms and too young to be away from their mother. “They were only 6 weeks old, they should have still been with their mom and litter,” the SAAR spokesperson said.

“They (the Louks) said they had been dewormed and had shots, but gave zero proof. They had big wormy bellies and you could tell their coats were dull and lacking proper nutrition.”

After receiving treatment thanks to SAAR, the puppies are now recovering.

“They are healthy and happy puppies now who have seen the vet, started vaccines, heartworm prevention and no longer have those pesky worms,” SAAR said.

SAAR volunteers also purchased Jordan for $100. Jordan was positive for giardia, had pretty nasty ear infections and super inflamed skin. For now he’s on antibiotics and meds for his ears and giardia and will be looking for a home as soon as he’s feeling better.

They also purchased an older dog named Durwood, who had ear infections, parasites and has tested positive for anaplasmosis.

When contacted by the News Tribune, Corallum Louk said they had provided veterinary care for the animals, and said she had only had Loki for two weeks. She said she realized she probably should have gotten him medical attention and not just tried to treat him at home, and that was a mistake she doesn’t plan on making again.

She also said that, although Loki did have mange, it “wasn’t the real bad kind.” She claims that his condition was mostly from him being burned by what others had used to try and treat him - all prior to her getting him.

Louk did provide some receipts to the News Tribune from where she had taken some animals to HART for Animals for rabies shots and to be altered. She had receipts showing four animals had been given rabies shots, one had received other vaccinations as well, and three cats had been neutered.

SAAR volunteers say it’s not enough, however, and they are eager to work with Kidwell and Mineral County Animal Control in pursuing neglect charges against the individuals behind the Louk Bully Daze Animal Assist and Rehoming group. They have all documentation from their vets detailing the conditions of the animals when they purchased them from the group.

“We have all ER vet records and regular vet records to show that all dogs got immediate vet care,” said SAAR.

SAAR also stated that the vet said all the animals were denied medical care and they hope that animal control will press charges.

“We have been absolutely upfront on our public posts on these dogs, including where they came from as well as the medical attention they needed, and we have the hefty vet bills to prove it and more importantly, the vet records to show the condition these animals were in,” the SAAR spokesperson said.

Since this issue came to light on social media, several local people have come forward to talk about their poor experience with the Louks. Sloan Gowans stated she felt bad after recommending them to her neighbor when they needed help rehoming a dog. She said it didn’t take long to see that there was a definite issue with them.

“She sold a beagle-chi to my cousin for $35. It wasn’t neutered, didn’t have any shots, and had to be treated for cherry eye.

“No rescue adopts animals out without having age-appropriate shots and first fixing the animal if age allows,” she said.

Keisha Blubaugh also claims to have had a bad experience with the Louk Bully Daze, after she reached out to them for help with her cat during what she said was a very difficult time in her life.

“She fostered my cat and when it was time for me to get him back, she gave me a time and date to get him back and said if I wasn’t there I would be surrendering him to them,” she said.

Blubaugh said there was no way for her to get to them by the time they said. “I had offered them $100 for food and litter during the time they had my cat. I wanted them to meet me to get my cat back.”

Blubaugh said, however, they began to tell her it would cost more because they had to vet the cat, and she said she had had the cat fixed before they took him and they had no proof of any vet visits for the cat. According to Keisha, they refused to give her cat back, and offered him up for adoption after their discussions.

“Thank goodness I had people pretend to want to adopt and they paid the fee they charged so I could have my cat back,” she said.

Blubaugh said since those adopting the cat returned it to her, she has been harassed by Louk Bully Daze. “The cat came back full of fleas and worms, also had blood in his stool and they still harassed me,” she said.

She said the individuals that got her cat back also paid for another cat to get it out of the situation but when it was bought out in a broken cat carrier the cat escaped before they could get it into the car.

“They refused to give the money back they had received for it, even though they never got the cat,” Blubaugh said.

Of all the the people who spoke out against Louk Bully Daze, there was one who spoke out in support, and that was Brittany Thompson, an individual who Louk herself claims worked with them.

Thompson says she has since reversed her opinion of the Louks, however, stating that her affiliation with them has affected her reputation.

“I had worked with her for awhile and it was beginning to give me a bad rep,” she said. “My animals are all fed, watered and healthy; I have learned theirs wasn’t.”

Thompson also claims they were rehoming animals she had helped with for more money than what they said they were asking.

“She isn’t rehoming animals in need; they are flipping for money. I told them I wanted nothing more to do with them,” she said.

“They are also breeding dogs and ones that aren’t even full blooded,” she said, adding, “Rescues don’t breed. Rescues do all we can to prevent the overpopulation of homeless animals.”

Thompson claims they had a litter of pitt bulls they sold for $300 and that most of the puppies died from Parvo after they were sold.

She helped the Louks pick up Loki, the dog with mange, a few months ago. “He was in bad condition when I picked him up for them, but she gave me a vet name and said he would be getting care,” she said. Thompson said she later learned, however, that he had never received any vet care, and that the dog only got worse while in their possession.

“She tried to treat him at home with vinegar baths and giving him human sleeping pills to keep him sedated,” she said.

As for Layla, Thompson said the Louks claimed to have taken her to the vet and that the vet said her tumors could not be removed.

“I confronted them and they immediately blocked me. It’s a shady rescue and I don’t want any part of it,” she said.

Louk denies the accusations made against Louks Bully Daze, and says she feels they had helped Loki while he was in their possession. When asked when she obtained veterinary care for him, however, she replied, “We paid for him to be seen after Animal Control told us we had to.”

And while Louk told the News Tribune she is not actually a rescue, the Facebook page for their group has the word “rescue” in the name. In fact, the News Tribune learned that the page name has changed four times within five days and the word “rescue” was used in three of the four.