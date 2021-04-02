Dinah Courrier named Humanitarian of Year

Community Trust Foundation

KEYSER - The Community Trust Foundation (CTF) will be honoring Dinah Courrier of Keyser as the 2021 Humanitarian on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

An educator, historian, author, and community organizer, Mrs. Courrier‘s exemplary accomplishments define her as a philanthropic leader who is intent on growing a stronger and more vibrant community.

Courrier taught at WVU Potomac State College for 22 years and served another decade as an administrator. She established a council at the college to examine issues of social justice and to provide programs focusing on diversity, which were open to the community.

“Dinah’s personal and professional accomplishments are consistent with the goals of CTF,” states Marion Leonard, CTF board chair. “Her community contributions are compassionate toward society’s ongoing reach for social justice and equality. Few people demonstrate such a fervent love for history and for community as she does.”

For more than five decades, Courrier has spearheaded numerous projects to highlight and elevate the history of her beloved Mineral County.

Named a West Virginia History Hero by the state’s Division of Arts and Culture in 2017, Courrier has authored and edited several books on local history and Potomac State College. She also co-produced a video about Mineral County which aired on West Virginia Public Television.

A lifetime member of the Mineral County Historical Society, Dinah donated space to house the Mineral County Museum, as well as coordinated exhibits, wrote grants, researched and indexed donated items necessary to opening the facility in 2019.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to three wonderful teachers of West Virginia history who instilled in me a love for local and state history and the importance of preserving our heritage for future generations,” she stated.

Courrier created Mineral County’s “Food for Thought” program in 2009 to provide nutrition for children on days there is no school. Over a decade later, the program serves approximately 400 students each week.

Courrier is also active in Keyser’s Rotary Club and has served in all its major offices. A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she and her husband, Dr. James Courrier, have four children and 12 grandchildren.

Information will be forthcoming about the Sept. 9 celebration that highlights the good works of Courrier, the Community Trust Foundation, and the region’s not-for-profit organizations.

The Community Trust Foundation connects philanthropy for community good in Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral counties and is a way for local donors to give back to help make a positive difference in their community. To learn more about CTF and the Humanitarian Award Event, please call 301-876-9172 or visit www.ctfinc.org.