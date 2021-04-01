New Creek man loses life in early-morning fire

From News Reports

NEW CREEK - A New Creek man lost his life early Thursday when his home on Ash Spring Run Road burned.

According to the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the 12:21 a.m. alarm originally included the report that everyone was safely out of the structure. The incident was upgraded just five minutes later, however, by a firefighter who lived nearby and was able to determine that one of the occupants had reentered the home.

The firefighter said he had stopped when he noticed one of the occupants at the door of the burning structure, attempting to enter. The female occupant was stopped from entering the residence, but reported that a male occupant had gone back inside. The firefighter opened the door to check conditions of the interior, finding the residence filled with smoke to just above the floor.

When New Creek’s engine arrived on the scene at 12:31 a.m., firefighters found fire showing from three sides of the structure. Command was established by the assistant chief and crews were directed to pull two hose lines - one to knock down the fire that had already vented out of all windows and the doorway of the main entrance and the second to be directed to the rear entrance where members entered to search for the missing occupant.

At 12:41 a.m., crews were able to pull one male occupant from the inferno and had the fire under control.

The male subject was found to be deceased and beyond revivable measures. The county medical examiner and the West Virginia State Fire Marshals Office were contacted to respond to the incident scene.

The name of the victim was not released.

The officers of the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank all agencies involved in the incident, including the Mineral County 911 Center. “We would also like the community to keep our residents and emergency responders that were involved in this incident in your thoughts and prayers,” a spokesperson said.

“Lastly, we would like to remind the public to never re-enter any buildings that are on fire. We also recommend closing any doors as you exit the building. “

Emergency crews that assisted on the scene were –

New Creek – Engine, Tanker, Ambulances 38-70 and 38-71

Keyser – Engine 33-12, Engine 33-13

Fountain – Engine 39, Tanker 39

Burlington – Engine 44

Potomac – Squad 22

Elk District – Engine/Tanker 140

Tri Towns – Truck 24 (cancelled)

Barton – Engine/Rescue 19 – fill in at New Creek.

Goodwill – Engine/Rescue 20 – fill in at Keyser station 1

Mineral County Sheriff’s Department

West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

New Creek Water Association