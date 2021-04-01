Mountain Laurel holds first food giveaway of year

Courtesy Mountain Laurel Medical Center

WESTERNPORT - Mountain Laurel Medical Center, in partnership with the Tri-Towns Area Food Pantry held another food giveaway March 26 in Westernport.

Mountain Laurel was able to distribute 2,640 pounds of fresh produce provided by the Maryland Food Bank. The Tri-Towns Food Pantry gave away 240 bags of prepackaged non-perishables and a few refrigerated items.

Coordinators at Mountain Laurel want to thank the local Westernport VFW for providing volunteers and Westernport (Potomac Fire Company) administrative member Broadwater for assisting with traffic.

"We will continue these efforts throughout 2021 staggering at different locations in Garrett and Allegany counties; please keep looking at our social media platforms for the latest information,” said Jonathan Dayton, community relations and population health supervisor for Mountain Laurel.