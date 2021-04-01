Keyser man admits to federal firearms charge

From News Reports

MARTINSBURG – Kendu Woodard of Keyser has admitted to a firearms charge in federal court.

Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard said Woodard, also known as “Kenneth Barmore,” 43, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Woodard, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, has admitted to having a 9mm pistol in February 2019 in Mineral County.

Woodard faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey A. Finucane is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.