Jones named director of nursing at Egle

From News Reports

LONACONING - Samantha Jones was recently named director of nursing for the Egle and Nursing Rehab Center in Lonaconing, Maryland.

She will also serve as delegating nurse for the newly-opened Egle House Memory Care Assisted Living Facility.

Ms. Jones obtained her degree in nursing from Allegany College of Maryland and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Grand Canyon University. She is also a graduate of Valley High School.

Very well known in the community, Ms. Jones has been working in the nursing field for over 33 years. She spent the first 30 years of her career working at the Western Maryland Health System. She has been employed at Egle for the previous three years where she previously held the position of nurse manager.

Ms. Jones has her certification in Director of Nursing Services-Certified (DNA-CT) through the American Association of Directors of Nursing Services (AADNS). AADNS represents over 16,000 healthcare clinicians and over 5000 nursing facilities.

“We are excited to have Sam take these positions in our company. She is very well respected in the nursing community and we look forward to her leading our team,” states Jeffery Metz, facility administrator.

Egle Nursing and Rehab Center is a 66-bed skilled nursing facility. The Egle House Memory Care Assisted Living is newly opened and offers 16 private suites for residents.