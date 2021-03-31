Easter prayer vigil set at UPMC Western Maryland

UPMC Western Maryland

CUMBERLAND - On the evening of Easter Sunday, April 4, community churches will offer support for the staff and patients of UPMC Western Maryland by coming to the regional medical center campus to pray while staying in their cars and turning on their flashers for 10 minutes.

The event will mirror similar events held last Easter and Thanksgiving, and is being organized by Bruce McBride, UPMC Western Maryland director of Pastoral Care.

Cars should plan to arrive quietly at approximately 8 p.m. Upon entering hospital property, cars will be directed to specific parking lots surrounding the perimeter of the hospital. At 8:10 p.m. cars should turn on their hazard lights in a show of support.

At this time, and lasting for 10 minutes, individual prayers will be offered up throughout the campus in support of the hospital staff and patients and continued decreased COVID cases.

To ensure the health and safety of all, participants are asked to remain in their cars the entire time. At 8:20 p.m. cars will quietly exit the parking lot onto Willowbrook Road.

In addition to community churches, any individuals who may be interested are invited to come participate. For more information, please reach out to Pastor McBride at mcbrideba@upmc.edu.