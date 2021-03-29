Mineral students compete at DECA event

Mineral Daily News Tribune

KEYSER - Competing virtually from March 6-14, DECA members from the Mineral County Technical Center participated in the state DECA Career Development Conference and Competition.

Three Mineral County Technical Center (MCTC) members competed.

Each competitor took an exam about their topic and filmed role play scenarios about their field. Depending on their category, they had to do additional things for their presentation, such as a paper or a presentation instead of a role play scenario.

Elizabeth Layton, a senior, competed in the Entrepreneurship category. Her topic involved different things like identifying markets, using market research, and using management skills. Layton placed third in her category.

Elisha Taylor, a junior, competed in the Hotel and Lodging Management category. For Taylor’s topic she had to speak about marketing and management functions in hotels and other lodging businesses.

Lindsey Nash, a sophomore, competed in the Business Growth Plan section. For her topic, Nash also had to make a 20-page business plan for her presentation, including a financial plan, a five-year growth plan, and an analysis of the business. Nash came first overall in her category.

Mineral County’s DECA chapter has shown expansion of leadership, critical thinking, business ideas, problem solving skills, and communication throughout this competition. Despite being virtual, the competition was a valuable experience for all students involved, giving them the opportunity to showcase the skills they learned in and out of the classroom. The students will next compete at DECA’s International Career Development Conference.