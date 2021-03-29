COVID outbreak confirmed at Keyser High School

Liz Beavers

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Keyser High School on Monday.

In a release on their Facebook page, the health department said three persons from one classroom had tested positive for the virus.

According to guidelines, two or more positives among students or staff from separate households within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group is considered an outbreak.

Staff from the health department were working to contact anyone who might have had direct contact with the positive cases and to notify anyone who would be in need of quarantining.

Announcement of the outbreak came as Mineral County experienced a slight uptick in positive COVID cases, with the number of positives reported as 39. In the health department’s last report on March 22, the number of positives was 16.