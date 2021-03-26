Mineral BOE to hold closure hearings Monday

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing editor

KEYSER – The next step in the process of closing three Frankfort District schools and consolidating them into a new Frankfort Primary School is scheduled for Monday when the Mineral County Board of Education will conduct three public hearings on the proposed closures.

During the hearings, members of the public, as well as county employees, can appear in person and comment either for or against the closure of Frankfort Intermediate, Fort Ashby Primary, and Wiley Ford Primary schools.

The schools will be consolidated into a new Frankfort Primary School which will be constructed on the current Frankfort Middle/High School campus.

The public hearings will be held at Frankfort High School on the following schedule:

5 p.m.: Frankfort Intermediate School

6 p.m.: Fort Ashby Primary School

7 p.m.: Wiley Ford Primary School

Should any of the three hearings not take the allotted hour, or take longer than scheduled, the next hearing will begin immediately after. Should the hearings need more time, the meetings will be cut off at 11 p.m. and recessed until March 30.

Those attending the hearings who wish to speak must register no later than 15 minutes prior to the start of the hearings.

At the conclusion of the hearings, the board is scheduled to vote on each of the proposed closures.

Closure of the schools and consolidation into the new Frankfort Primary is projected to take place with the 2023-2024 school year.

The construction of the new school of course depends upon the availability of funding. Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft has submitted a request to the West Virginia School Building Authority for $19 million, with approximately $2 million to be added to that from local funding.

Announcement of those projects chosen for funding by the SBA is expected in April.

Those wishing to view Monday’s hearings online may do so by following the directions posted on the Mineral County Schools website, boe.mine.k12.wv.us.