You Should Know

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Saturday, March 27

Boyce-Houser Post 41 will hold a chicken BBQ at the post home at 66 S. Main St. in Keyser on Saturday, March 27, starting a noon. Menu features Eugene Tasker’s famous chicken and includes a half chicken, beans, cole slaw and roll.

The Indie On Main in Keyser will present two punk bands in concert Saturday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m. First on stage is The Devil’s Academy, Baltimore, followed by The Downtrokes, a local indie punk band hailing from Frostburg and Western Maryland. Proceeds support The Indie On Main Charitable Trust, which promotes artists and the arts in all its forms by lowering barriers to participation and engagement. For more information, call 304-359-4254, or visit TheIndieOnMain.com

Sunday, March 28

A roast beef dinner to benefit the Piedmont Pool will be held Sunday, March 28, from 11 a.m. until sold out in the upstairs of the Piedmont Legion. Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cole slaw, roll and dessert. $12 for adults, $6 for children under 10. Available takeout and limited eat-in.

The Indie on Main will present two rock bands, Magnum Jack of Morgantown and local band Pinnacle, in concert Sunday, March 28, at 6 p.m. Proceeds support the Indie on Main Charitable Trust. For further information, call 304-359-4254 or visit TheIndieOnMain.com.

Thursday, April 1

The Keyser Faith Charge (Calvary, First and Janes United Methodist Churches) will observe Maundy Thursday on Thursday, April 1, at 6 p.m. at First UMC (beside the post office.)

Friday, April 2

The Keyser Faith Charge (Calvary, First and Janes United Methodist Churches) will observe Good Friday on April 2 from noon to 3 p.m. at Calvary UMC. Prayer vigil, with prayer guides available.

The Women of the Moose will hold a drive-thru fish fry lunch Friday, April 2, from noon until sold out. Menu: Fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans and cornbread for $10.

Saturday, April 3

The Fountain Ruritan will hold an all-you-can-eat Buckwheat/Pancake Dinner on Saturday, April 3, from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at the club building on Headsville Road. Menu: Buckwheat cakes, pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, eggs and drink for $9. Meals can be eaten in or carried out of the building. Masks must be worn into the building and social distancing will be practiced.

An Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 3, from 1-2 p.m. at the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department. Please bring your own basket and practice social distancing.

Sunday, April 4

The Keyser Faith Charge (Calvary, First and Janes United Methodist Churches) will hold Easter sunrise service Sunday, April 4, at 7 a.m. at Thorn Rose Cemetery.

Calvary United Methodist Church will have coffee and snacks at 8:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 4, followed by contemporary worship from 9-10 a.m. and traditional worship at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Wednesday, April 7

The Potomac Valley Conservation District board meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. by Teleconference ONLY. Call in instructions are posted on the district webpage: www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm or by contacting the office at 304-822-5174. The meeting agenda will be available three days prior to the meeting and a copy may be obtained on the webpage or by contacting the office at 500 East Main St., Suite F, Romney. The public is invited to participate.

Saturday, April 10

A spring rabies clinic will be held Saturday, April 10, from 9-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, Keyser. Fee: $8; please bring correct change. No county tags will be sold. All cats must be contained and all dogs on a leash.

Sunday, April 11

The Burlington Volunteer Fire Department will hold a ham dinner Sunday, April 11, from noon until sold out at the fire hall. Menu: Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, rolls and a dessert. Free will offering.

Wednesday, April 14

Nancy Hanks VFW Post 3518 will hold nomination and election of officers on Wednesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. at the post home.

Tuesday, April 2o

An Earth Day trash pickup will be held Tuesday, April 20, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Burlington Fire Hall. Volunteers will be cleaning up U.S. Route 50 at Shirley Lane to Ridge Road. Everyone 18 years and older welcome to come out and help.

Saturday, May 22

The third annual Child and Family Expo will be held Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keyser Primary/Middle school complex. This is a drive-thru, no-contact event with activities for kids, giveaways, prizes and drawings. Presented by the Mineral County Family Resource Network and Burlington United Methodist Family Services Parents as Teachers Program.

