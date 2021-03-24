Tuesday blaze damages Westernport home

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

WESTERNPORT - A Westernport woman’s home sustained heavy damage Tuesday afternoon when a blaze of unknown origin destroyed a shed and travel trailer and spread to a portion of her residence on Creekside Drive.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, a neighbor discovered and reported the fire at the 21404 Creekside Dr. home of Deloris Ann Spiker shortly after 4 p.m.

No one was injured in the blaze, which resulted in an estimated $4,000 in damage to the structure and $1,000 in damage to the contents.

The fire was contained to the rear of the house.

According to Potomac Fire Company No. 2 of Westernport, a brush truck from Barton was first on the scene and managed to prevent the fire from spreading until other units could arrive on the scene.

A total of 30 firefighters from Westernport and the surrounding areas battled the blaze for approximately 20 minutes until it was gotten under control.

The homeowner was being assisted by the American Red Cross.