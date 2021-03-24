Ridgeley looking at new systems for police, town hall

Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

RIDGELEY – Information is critical in the law enforcement world, and the Town of Ridgeley is therefore looking at grants to upgrade its police reporting system.

Police chief Cody Kroll recently updated the mayor and council on the existing system, which is antiquated and experiencing technical issues.

Kroll noted that he is currently looking for grants for an interactive records management system.

“This will bring us up to date with our reporting system,” he said, noting that the system which Ridgeley officers are currently using is 50 years old.

Kroll reported that officers have responded on 56 calls, including some significant cases since he took office.

He stated that the officers are working well together and are being seen, and he’s received compliments from the public.

Mayor Mark Jones echoed this sentiment, saying, “It’s good that we are showing the citizens we have a police force and it works.”

Law enforcement isn’t the only town function where information is important, however,

Jones has approached the council requesting permission to purchase an additional computer for the town hall, along with a back-up system for all the computers, at a cost of $1,079. He stressed the importance of being able to maintain all of the town’s data in the event of a computer malfunction or breach in the system.

In other business, public works has been busy during warmer days, including cleaning the streets.

“It will take us a little bit of time to get cleaned up after winter, town foreman Bobby Lambert said. “We don’t know yet that winter is over, but we’re trying to get the gravel off the sidewalks so people can walk.”

Ridgeley is tentatively planning a town clean-up April 24 in conjunction with Earth Day and hopes to get individuals and groups involved in an ongoing effort to beautify Ridgeley.

Another project on the horizon is replacing the pump at the pump station, since the existing one is rusted and leaking.

Water and sewer commissioner Duke Lantz noted that there is money in the reserves for projects such as this, but that the reserves are still below what the state requires.

On a final note, the council is looking at a cost of $1,600 to replace the blower on the furnace at the community center, which is currently leased to Sharing Life Ministries.

Lambert noted that the blower is bad and can be heard from inside and outside the building, but with warmer weather on the way the repairs can wait till August or September.