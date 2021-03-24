House is new behavioral therapist at PSC

WVU Potomac State College

KEYSER -- Michelle House recently joined West Virginia University Potomac State College as the behavioral health therapist in the Student Health Center.

In this capacity, House will provide individual and group counseling services, as well as implement mental health initiatives across campus.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Frostburg State University (FSU) in 1992 and a Master of Social Work from WVU in 2012.

A longtime resident of the area, House previously worked at the college as an admissions counselor, educational counselor and adjunct faculty member.

Most recently she served as an academic counselor at FSU. House has also previously worked as a therapist at Mountain State Psychological Services and as a program coordinator at the Developmental Center and Workshop in Keyser.

She has attended numerous workshops and received training in mental health first-aid, gender-based harassment, mindfulness meditation and is a trained NCBI (coalition building) facilitator.

One of House’s goals is to collaborate with faculty, staff and students in order to raise mental health awareness and destigmatize mental illness. Research suggests that 39% of students in college experience a significant mental health issue and 67% of people 18-24 with anxiety and depression don’t seek treatment” (Activeminds.org).

“Mental health impacts every area of students’ health: physical, academic, spiritual and social, so we have to start having honest conversations about it and stop the stigma around seeking treatment. When we understand that there is someone else experiencing our same struggle, or that someone is there to support us in what we’re going through, suddenly the world doesn’t seem so dark and isolating,” House said.