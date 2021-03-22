Ruritan Club, fifth grader team up on project

Staff Reports

BURLINGTON - Walker Redman, a fifth grader at Keyser Middle School, shared a story recently with the members of the Burlington Ruritan Club and that story quickly led to a club-wide project to help community members in need.

Walker told the club members about one of his teachers asking the students to bring in hygiene items for a family who lost everything in a fire.

His story spawned the "Walker Project" for the club members who, on a voluntary basis, are now bringing in items for children and adults such as toothbrushes, shampoo, shower gel, combs and brushes, just to name a few needed items.

The club’s goal is to collect enough items to fill 20 bags a year for burned-out victims and for the Family Crisis Center.

Walker collects the items from the Ruritan members and with the help from his siblings, packs each bag that will be donated in the future as needed.

Walker is the son of Robert and Brittny Redman, who are members of the Burlington Ruritan Club.