Recycling bins to be in place by April 1

Randy Crane

Mineral County Chamber of Commerce

Randy Crane

Mineral County Chamber of Commerce

Miller’s Quality Recycling, Lumber & Things and entrepreneur Frank Fox are bringing recycling back to Keyser in partnership with the local community.

Recycle containers will be put in place on Harley O. Staggers Drive at Eagle Lane behind BB&T Bank.

The containers will be available to the public to recycle newspaper, magazines, and cardboard to start. Local artists are lined up to paint the containers with scenes of Mineral County, which will add to Keyser’s beautification and pride.

Artist Alison Bunting has already begun painting the first container, and will continue as the weather warms up. Several local businesses are sponsoring the artists, including: Burlington United Methodist Family Services, First Energy, Ace Hardware of Keyser, as well as an individual donation by Pam Rose.

The containers will be in place and ready for use on April 1, with an official launch scheduled for Saturday, May 8.

As with all successful recycling efforts, it is crucial that only newspaper, magazines, and cardboard are deposited in the bins, and that they are not used to dump trash. This effort will keep tons of material out of local landfills and help the environment. Once the effort is underway, more containers are predicted to be placed around the county and then the rest of West Virginia, establishing a culture of recycling which will keep our environment healthy for generations to come.

For more information, contact Frank Fox at frankfox@millersqualityrecycling.com.