Mineral Co. students take top state DECA spots

Jenna Rice

MCTC Marketing Applications

Jenna Rice

MCTC Marketing Application Student

KEYSER - Two Mineral County Technical Center students campaigned to be 2021-2020 State DECA officers during the virtual state West Virginia Career Development Conference and Competition from March 6-16.

Each student had a virtual interview, recorded a speech, participated in a virtual town hall meeting with members and advisors from across the state, and took a test during their campaign to become officers.

Elisha Taylor, a junior from Frankfort, was voted in as the West Virginia DECA president. Taylor will now represent West Virginia and the Mineral County Technical Center throughout the school year at different events throughout the United States and help organize and lead the state DECA organization.

Lindsey Nash, a sophomore from Keyser High School, also successfully campaigned and is now a DECA state vice president. She’ll now be helping represent Mineral County and WV DECA at DECA leadership events over the school year.

Despite the challenges that come with virtual competitions and events, both students have also excelled at the state Career Development Conference and Competition and Conference. Mineral County’s DECA chapter is proud to have these two hard working students as state officers and looks forward to seeing their leadership qualities grow throughout the year.