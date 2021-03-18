You Should Know

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Saturday, March 20

The Indie On Main is hosting Hundred Proof, a West Virginia band playing in the style of Southern Rock, on Saturday, March 20. Tickets and more information about this event are available at www.theIndieonMain.com or Facebook, or by calling 304-359-4254.

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will meet Thursday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, 165 Loop Road, Wiley Ford. We will be discussing the breakfast that will be held rain or shine on March 28 from 8 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. The meeting and breakfast are open to the public and the chapter is always looking for new members. For more information Please contact Katie Kight 301-268-2624 or email me at katiekight62@gmail.com

Saturday, March 27

Boyce-Houser Post 41 will hold a chicken BBQ at the post home at 66 S. Main St. in Keyser on Saturday, March 27, starting a noon. Menu features Eugene Tasker’s famous chicken and includes a half chicken, beans, cole slaw and roll.

Sunday, March 28

A roast beef dinner to benefit the Piedmont Pool will be held Sunday, March 28, from 11 a.m. until sold out in the upstairs of the Piedmont Legion. Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cole slaw, roll and dessert. $12 for adults, $6 for children under 10. Available takeout and limited eat-in;

Friday, April 2

The Women of the Moose will hold a drive-thru fish fry lunch Friday, April 2, from noon until sold out. Menu: Fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans and cornbread for $10.

Saturday, April 10

A spring rabies clinic will be held Saturday, April 10, from 9-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, Keyser. Fee: $8; please bring correct change. No county tags will be sold. All cats must be contained and all dogs on a leash.

Wednesday, April 14

Nancy Hanks VFW Post 3518 will hold nomination and election of officers on Wednesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. at the post home.

Chessie Federal Credit Union will hold their 73rd annual membership meeting on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Meeting will be held at the Corporate Location at 15 Commerce Drive in Cumberland, and will be an outdoor event. Those attending are required to wear a face mask or covering. For more information please call 301-777-1781.

