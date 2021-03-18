Westernport man among 4 charged with armed robbery

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

FROSTBURG - A Westernport man was among those charged in connection with a burglary at a Maple Street residence in Frostburg.

According to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigatin Unit (C3I), three unknown suspects entered a private residence on Maple Street at approximately 2 a.m. March 11. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns.

The suspects confronted the victims in the residence and demanded money. One of the victims was able to exit the residence, however, and go to a nearby neighbor and call the police for help.

The Frostburg Police, with the assistance of the Frostburg State University Police and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene, but the suspects had already fled the residence.

The suspects were described as two black males and one white male. All were wearing dark clothing and masks over their faces in order to hide their identity. A search was conducted, but the suspects were not located at that time.

Investigators with C3I responded to the scene to assist in the investigation, and reviewed surveillance video , including video from Frostburg State University, and were able to view a vehicle fleeing the scene of the crime and returning to campus. Further review of additional video, as well as numerous interviews, led Investigators to the identity of the suspects.

On March 17, C3I investigators, with the assistance of the Frostburg State University Police, the Frostburg Police, and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, served search warrants at two different student dorm rooms, as well as two vehicles belonging to or used by the suspects. Investigators recovered numerous items of evidence, including a handgun, and a look-alike BB handgun, believed to have been used during the commission of the crime.

As a result, the following individuals were arrested:

- Jeremiah Jordan Wynn, 19, from Elkton, Maryland, current student at FSU, charged with armed robbery, robbery, and related charges.

- Michael Benjamin Sentz, 22, from Westernport, charged with armed robbery, robbery, and related charges.

- Damion Leo Gardner, 19, from Deale, Maryland, charged with armed robbery, robbery, and related charges.

- Joseph Carter Washington, 19, from Bryan's Road, Maryland, current student at FSU, charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, accessory after the fact, and handgun violations.

The suspects are currently awaiting initial appearances before a District Court Commissioner.

Officers say they learned during the course of the investigation that the victim's residence was a student rental, that the incident was a case of students familiar with one another, that the residence was specifically targeted, and that this was not a random act.

Frostburg State University is continuing their cooperation in the investigation. The students will also be subject to the university's disciplinary action.

The investigation is continuing by the Frostburg Police, the Frostburg State University Police, and C3I.