Elk Garden mayor: 'If you have complaints, come to me!'

Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

ELK GARDEN -- Elk Garden mayor Marian Droppleman has put the members of the city council on notice: “If you have complaints, come to me!”

This is the second time within the last year or two that the mayor has publicly warned council members about how they represent the town government.

“I’m not proud of the things being said and neither should any of you,” she said recently as she called on the council for cooperation.

“There has to be some stabilization between the council members and the staff that’s here. I’ve always told you, if you have any complaints, to come to me,” she said.

“Don’t think just because you got voted in that you are a permanent fixture. You can be taken out of office. If it doesn’t quiet down, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Without going into details or naming names, Droppleman explained that she’s heard things from different people in the town and it’s the same story.

“Everyone that is in on this council is responsible and has a responsibility for this town,” she said. “If you don’t like the way things are done and you’re going to fight every step of the way, remove your name from the ballot.”

Since taking office, the current mayor and council have made great strides in improving the town, with the addition of a police force and plans for a new garage and street repairs.

“We would be financially where we are if it wasn’t for you,” said town clerk Brandi Paugh.

Elk Garden voters will go to the polls June 8. Droppleman and Paugh are unopposed in their bids for re-election.

Facing off for the five council seats are incumbents Kevin Broadwater, Michael Droppleman, Jody Paugh, Dave Tichnell and Charlie Welch and newcomers Donald “Louie” Stewart and Gary Wildman.