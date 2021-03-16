Keyser woman struck by vehicle behind downtown restaurant

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A downtown restaurant employee was flown out to UPMC Western Maryland Monday after being struck by a vehicle in the alley behind the business where she works.

Keyser City Police said the woman walked out the back door of the Royal Restaurant to put trash in a dumpster and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the alley at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The rear door to the restaurant opens right out into the alley.

The woman sustained serious injuries, and was reportedly unconscious at the scene.

Maryland State Police Trooper 5 was called out and landed on the Keyser Primary/Middle school campus, where the victim was transported by area emergency personnel.

Neither the victim nor the driver of the vehicle were named by police, but officers did say the driver had just pulled out of a parking space in the lot across the alley and speed was not a factor.

No further details were available on the condition of the victim.