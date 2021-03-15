Bowman, Lambka back in court

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Suppression hearings for Logan Adam Bowman and Neil David Lambka were held Friday, and the unrelated cases were both continued.

Bowman, 37, of Burlington, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and wanton endangerment after allegedly attempting to shoot the Mineral County Sheriff’s deputies as they were arresting him Aug. 14 in the West End of Keyser.

Lambka, 49, of Keyser, is charged with intentionally setting fire to a Third Street home, which left two people homeless and injured a firefighter last March.

According to law enforcement, the deputies discovered Bowman when they were on patrol the evening of Aug. 14 and had stopped an unidentified person for trespassing on CSX property near Vernon Street.

While talking with Bowman, the deputies discovered he had outstanding warrants against him from Grant County and they therefore attempted to take him into custody. Bowman allegedly produced a handgun from his pocket and aimed it at the deputy attempting to arrest him. That deputy was able to deflect the weapon, but Bowman then took aim at the other deputies on the scene and one of the deputies fired a round, striking Bowman in the hip.

Bowman was treated at the scene and later flown to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.

He remains incarcerated at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on the attempted murder charges as well as additional, unrelated charges of first degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Lambka is charged with two counts of first degree arson connected with the blaze that destroyed the home located at the corner of Third and Davis streets in Keyser.

He also remains incarcerated in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.

A second blaze occurred at the home on July 24, and Christopher Gordon Thrasher, also of Keyser, was charged in that incident. His case is also continuing in the court system.

Bowman is scheduled to be back in court on April 23 at 2 p.m. and Lambka on April 23 at 2:15 p.m.

Judge Jay Courrier is presiding on the bench.