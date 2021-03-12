Elk Garden looking toward spring

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

ELK GARDEN – Elk Garden is thinking spring and will kick off the season with an egg hunt for children 12 and under at 2 p.m. April 3.

Different age groups will be divided between the church, fire hall and town park as the children hunt for the prefilled eggs with treats.

The town park is in need of plumbing repairs before it can open for the season, however, and numerous pot holes from the severe winter are also high on the spring to-do list.

The council is continuing to look at options for the street repairs, including the possible purchase of a pacing machine and rental of other needed equipment.

“We’ve got a lot of holes that need fixed,” said Councilman Jody Paugh, to which Councilman Michael Droppleman asked about possible grant funding.

A town clean-up day will be set for warmer weather and residents are reminded of the upcoming Mountaineer Food Bank drop planned for March 17, with additional dates to be announced for April and May.

The food distribution is usually bi-monthly, with April being added to make up for the January date that was missed due to inclement weather.

Spring also means budget time, with information on the coming year budget from assessor Jill Cosner being passed on to accountant Mike Ryan, who formulates the town’s annual budget.

In other business, mayor Marian Droppleman announced that the town will be receiving updated communication equipment with a portable radio through a Homeland Security Grant.

Due to the Easter holiday, the council will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at the town hall.