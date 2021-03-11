You Should Know

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Saturday, March 13

Keyser Assembly of God will hold a food giveaway Saturday, March 13, from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Must have proof of W.Va. residency and wear a mask.

The Mineral County STEM Festival will be held virtually on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, visit mineralstem.com/register.

The Headsville Countryside Ruritan Club will be holding

a fundraising chicken dinner at the Outdoor Power location on Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m. Half- chicken prepared by Eugene Tasker, baked beans, cole slaw and a roll for $8. All profits returned to the community as needs arise. For information about Ruritan, call Shirley Tasker at 304-788-0774 or Rick Johnston at 304-788-4366.

Tuesday, March 16

Burlington Ruritan Club members will meet Tuesday, March 16, at 7 pm; at the Burlington Union Church. Our club dues are due. We will also be collecting money donations for the Church Food Pantry. Please remember to bring items for the Walker Project. All members encouraged to attend. Face mask required and social distancing. Note: There will be no meal served prior to the meeting.

Saturday, March 27

Boyce-Houser Post 41 will hold a chicken BBQ at the post home at 66 S. Main St. in Keyser on Saturday, March 27, starting a noon. Menu features Eugene Tasker’s famous chicken and includes a half chicken, beans, cole slaw and roll.

Chessie Federal Credit Union will hold their 73rd annual membership meeting on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Meeting will be held at the Corporate Location at 15 Commerce Drive in Cumberland, and will be an outdoor event. Those attending are required to wear a face mask or covering. For more information please call 301-777-1781.

