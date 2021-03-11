Embassy Theatre endures through pandemic

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

For the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - After closing its doors one year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy Theatre, like many arts organizations in the state of Maryland, has faced numerous challenges.

Fortunately, with the support of the Maryland State Arts Council and the Allegany Arts Council, the Embassy has prevailed and the theatre is ready to open the doors once more to audiences on March 19, with the remounted production of “See How They Run” by Phillip King, directed by Mark Ashby.

The Embassy Theatre recently received emergency grants from the Maryland State Arts Council ($10,378) and the Allegany Arts Council ($3500) along with grants from Main Street Maryland ($2861), the Community Trust Foundation ($3128), and the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund ($3500). These grants totaling close to $20,000 have helped keep the lights and heat on at the Embassy throughout the second wave of the pandemic in Allegany County.

Throughout 2020 and into 2021 the Embassy also survived from generous donations from their patrons through several virtual campaigns: Virtual Legends, Holiday Legends, Giving Tuesday and most recently the Sonnet for Your Sweetheart campaign. Through virtual fundraisers the Embassy Theatre was able to raise $5,000 throughout the year.

The Embassy Theatre offered two virtual play experiences with “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” on Zoom in July of 2020, directed by Timothy Bambara, and a live-streamed performance of “See How They Run” in November 2020, directed by Mark Ashby. The Embassy was also able to successfully stage a production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” directed by Marty Jellison, following all protocols to open for audiences at 50% capacity.

The board of directors at the Embassy is thrilled to begin their 2021 season next week with remount of “See How They Run,” followed by “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School,” “Psycho Beach Party,” “All My Sons,” “No Exit,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “A Wicked Christmas Carol.”

All events and productions are supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, Allegany Arts Council, and the City of Cumberland.

“See How They Run,” by Phillip King, runs March 19-20, March 26-27 at 8 p.m. with a matinee performance on March 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/see-how-they-run-tickets-141869380135.

For more information, please contact the Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183, email us at embassytheatre@atlanticbbn.net, or visit us online at www.embassytheatrecorp.org.