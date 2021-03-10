Metcalf vows to be 'voice of the people of Keyser'

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - In his first official meeting, newly-appointed Keyser City Council member Ron Metcalf pledged Wednesday to strive to be a “voice of the people of Keyser” and work with the rest of the council for the betterment of the community.

Metcalf was appointed Feb. 24 to fill the seat on council left empty since September when William Zacot resigned.

“I just want to say thank you for this appointment,” Metcalf said Wednesday, calling it “a great honor” to serve Keyser and its people.

“I will work my hardest to fulfill this appointment,” he said. “I will work to serve the community and I will not let anyone down.”

Metcalf went on to say that, once appointed in February, he asked a lot of people in the community what they felt makes a good council member. From the answers he received, he has compiled a series of bullet points that he says he will “strive to adhere to.”

According to Metcalf, the most important of those bullet points is “to listen.

“That’s the most important thing a council member can do,” he said.

Metcalf invited city residents to reach out to him either in person, or by email.

“I want to hear from you, my constituents … the person-to-person contact with the city is so important,” he said.

Metcalf also pledged to seek the truth.

“As a voice of the people of Keyser, I will never use hearsay as a testimony,” he said. “I feel it’s best to always know the facts and I will always be a fact checker.”

Metcalf admitted that, as a first-time civil servant, he will probably need some help and guidance.

“I may make a few mistakes along the way, but I will learn from those mistakes,” he said.

Lastly, he emphasized the value of teamwork with his fellow council members.

“Teamwork is everything. If you don’t have teamwork, you’ve got nothing,” he said. “It takes a collective team effort to get things done.”