Keyser woman pleads guilty to distributing meth

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

ELKINS – Kelly Marie Talbert of Keyser has admitted to a drug charge in Hardy County.

Acting United States Randolph J. Bernard said Talbert, 37, pled guilty Monday to one count of distribution of methamphetamine – aiding and abetting, admitting to working with another to sell methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” or “ice,” in October 2018 in Hardy County.

Talbert faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Moorefield Police Department investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.