Keyser man sentenced in federal court

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

MARTINSBURG – Davaun Alonzo Ambush of Keyser was sentenced in federal court Monday to 46 months of incarceration for a drug charge.

Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard said Ambush, 25, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base in November 2020. Ambush admitted to having “crack” cocaine in January 2020 in Mineral County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M Groh presided.