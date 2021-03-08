Mineral County Commissioners to hear more budget requests

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County’s commissioners will once again be hearing budget requests from various agencies and departments during their regular meeting Tuesday morning, and will then convene in a special work session all afternoon to address the requests and how the county’s funds can be appropriated.

Mineral County Office of Emergency Management director Luke McKenzie is scheduled to submit his request at 11 a.m., followed by sheriff Forrest Ellifritz at 11:20 a.m., and Mineral County Extension agent Margaret Miltenberger at 11:45 a.m.

In addition, the Developmental Center & Workshop submitted its budget request by letter, and that will be included when the commissioners discuss their correspondence.

This is the third meeting the commissioners have been hearing requests for consideration in the county budget, which must be prepared and submitted for approval by the state at the end of this month.

Other items on the agenda include possible discussion of such issues as repairs to the roof for the Community Corrections office on Main Street, replacement of the carpet on the third floor of the courthouse, the ongoing plans to merge the Frankfort and Fountain Public Service Districts, and under new business, a proposal to trim the trees on the front courthouse lawn and a discussion of the need for restrooms at Larenim Park.

The commissioners will also be holding the second reading of an ordinance cracking down on the number of false alarms which has occupied much time for the county law enforcement and firefighters.

The meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m. in the commission room at the courthouse.