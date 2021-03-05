You Should Know

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Saturday, March 6

The Fountain Ruritan will be holding an all-you-can-eat buckwheat/pancake dinner on Saturday, March 6, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the club building on Headsville Road. The cost of the meal is $8. The meal includes buckwheat cakes, pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, eggs and drink. Meals can be eaten in or carried out of the building. Masks must be worn into the building and social distancing will be practiced.

Monday, March 8

The Mayor and Commissioners of the Town of Luke will be meeting in a regular business session on Monday, March 8, at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the Luke City Building. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the meeting will be closed to the public. To join the Luke Council meeting via conference call, please email lukemd@comcast.net or call 301-359-3074 for the call-in number and access number. You will have to announce you are on the call. The meeting will be recorded.

Tuesday, March 9

The Burlington Ruritan board of directors will meet Tuesday, March 9, at 7 pm at the Burlington Union Church. Note there will be no financial committee meeting prior to the meeting (it is scheduled for next month.)

Thursday, March 11

The Mineral County FFA will hold its annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Auction Thursday, March 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The sale will be online at sconlinesales.com. Winning bidders can pick up their items approximately a week after the sale. Free slicing and packaging available. For further information, call 304-788-4240.

Saturday, March 13

The Mineral County STEM Festival will be held virtually on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, visit mineralstem.com/register.

Chessie Federal Credit Union will hold their 73rd annual membership meeting on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Meeting will be held at the Corporate Location at 15 Commerce Drive in Cumberland, and will be an outdoor event. Those attending are required to wear a face mask or covering. For more information please call 301-777-1781.

Tuesday, March 16

Burlington Ruritan Club members will meet Tuesday, March 16, at 7 pm; at the Burlington Union Church. Our club dues are due. We will also be collecting money donations for the Church Food Pantry. Please remember to bring items for the Walker Project. All members encouraged to attend. Face mask required and social distancing. Note: There will be no meal served prior to the meeting.

Saturday, March 27

Boyce-Houser Post 41 will hold a chicken BBQ at the post home at 66 S. Main St. in Keyser on Saturday, March 27, starting a noon. Menu features Eugene Tasker’s famous chicken and includes a half chicken, beans, cole slaw and roll.

