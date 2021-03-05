Mineral County residents perish in 2-vehicle accident

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

JUNCTION - Two Mineral County residents lost their lives Thursday as the result of a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 50 near Junction.

According to the Romney Detachment, West Virginia State Police, Cpl. M. M. Massie responded to US Route 50 west near the intersection of US Route 220 in Hampshire County at approximately 8:20 a.m. for a head-on collision involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.

Logan Fugate, 24, of Whitesburg, Tennessee, was operating a 2020 Kenworth tractor trailer west on Route 50. and Carl Davis, 62, of New Creek, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado east on Route 50.

Through the crash investigation it was determined that Davis traveled across the center line into the west-bound lane, striking the tractor trailer head-on. Davis and passenger, Lucas Gillaspie, 39, Keyser, who was the rear passenger, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fugate was uninjured.

Another passenger in Davis’ vehicle, Michael Smith, 45, Keyser, was transported to Inova Fairfax via Maryland State Police Trooper 5 for medical treatment.

Responding and assisting units include the Hamsphire County Sheriff's Office Lt Hinger, Hampshire County EMS, ALS, Romney Volunteer Rescue Squad, Romney Volunteer Fire Department, Burlington Fire and EMS, Fountain Fire, Moorefield Fire, Springfield Valley Fire, Maryland State Police Trooper 5, Fort Ashby Fire Department, West Virginia Department of Highways and the medical examiner.