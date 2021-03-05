Crane: Chamber needs paid director

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Chamber of Commerce president Randy Crane told the county commissioners recently that Mineral County needs a full-time paid chamber director.

Crane, who has been volunteering his time to lead the chamber into a revitalization of membership and activity, said much progress has been made but now the chamber needs a full-time director to take it even farther.

“Over the last two years we’ve worked pretty hard to get the chamber back in business,” he said. “We’ve increased our membership by about 100. We’re starting to bring the business community back together again.”

Now, however, it is time to move forward even farther, he said.

“We’ve had two years to see where we are and where we ought to be. The thing we really need to plan for is to find a way to pay an executive director full time. I’ve been volunteering, but the chamber should have a paid executive director,” he said.

Funds, however, are a problem.

“If we get every business in the county to join the chamber, we still won’t have enough to pay an executive director,” Crane said.

“It seems it comes down to a choice - do we want the chamber to continue?”

The commissioners will be working on their 2021-2022 budget this month and are scheduled to meet next on March 9.