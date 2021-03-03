Mineral County gets school waiver - for now

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County students will return to school five days a week beginning March 22.

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft said Tuesday that the county received approval for a waiver they applied for …. but only for a short period.

When the West Virginia State Board of Education issued a directive at the end of February that students get back to full-time in-person five-days-a-week learning by Wednesday, March 3, Ravenscroft applied for a waiver to keep the county’s students to four days a week. Ravenscroft explained that the extra day when students were at home and learning virtually would enable teachers to have more time for planning their double duty online/in-person lesson plans, and the schools’ maintenance staffs could use the time to clean and sanitize the buildings.

Ravenscroft had not received a response to his request by Monday, but all Mineral County Schools opened their doors anyway with the hopes of remaining four days a week.

Tuesday, Ravenscroft announced that Mineral County had received a waiver - but only for three weeks.

“As of the week of March 22, we will be five days a week,” he said.

Those students whose parents chose to keep them learning from home still have that option, and Ravenscroft said the teachers and staff are continuing to do their best to work with all the students in the county, whether they are in school or at home.

In a related matter, Ravenscroft announced to the board of education Tuesday that the county had received CARES Act funding and some of it would be available for what he had earlier said would be a “robust” summer school program to help county students in need of catching up academically from what they missed over the past year.