Avers chosen as W.Va. History Hero

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER — West Virginia Archives and History has chosen Mineral County native Carl D. “Denny” Avers as the 2021 West Virginia History Hero.

Avers, who currently lives in Palmyra, Virginia, was nominated for the honor by the Mineral County Historical Society.

A lifetime member of the society, Avers has spent tireless hours researching and compiling historical information about Keyser, Mineral County and the surrounding area.

He often gives special presentations to both the Mineral County Historical Society and Mineral County Genealogical Society, and frequently writes history-based letters to the editor for the News Tribune.

He helped instigate and provided financial support for the newspaper digitization project at WVU Potomac State College, enabling local newspapers such as the News Tribune, Frankfort Beacon, Piedmont Herald, Hampshire Review, Grant County Press, and Elk Garden News, as well as the college’s student newspaper, the Pasquino, to have their archives available online.

Avers was an integral part in raising funds for the World War II Memorial located on the campus of Keyser High School.

A winner of the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe in 1956, Avers has researched the history of that award and keeps and updates a list of every Mineral County winner since 1931.

He has done extensive study and analysis of early surveys and land grants in the New Creek and North Branch valleys, and has written a family history as well as the history of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Although winners of the prestigious History Hero Award traditionally travel to Charleston to be honored by West Virginia Culture and History, this year’s program was held virtually and a video presentation is now available on the W.Va. Archives and History YouTube channel. A link is available at www.wvculture.org/history.

West Virginia History Heroes are nominated for the honor by historical, genealogical, preservation, museum, patriotic or like organizations from across the state. The purpose of the recognition is to give state-level recognition to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state’s history through research, preservation, interpretation or publication.