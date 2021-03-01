FFA getting ready for Ham, Bacon, Egg Auction

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Technical Center will soon be filled with the delicious smells of country cured ham and bacon as the FFA holds its annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Show on Wednesday.

Students have been working hard to prepare their entries in hopes of earning a “grand champion” or “reserve champion” designation for their products.

The hams, bacons and eggs will then be sold at the traditional auction on March 11. While the sale may be traditional, however, the auction itself will be online for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.

Those wishing to bid on some of the students’ hams, bacons or eggs can go to sconlinesales.com from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 11 and place their bid online. Just click on any of the tabs, then click on “register to bid” and complete your registration form.

Winning bidders can pick up their items approximately a week after the auction at the Technical Center.

Free slicing and packaging of hams and bacons is available.

For further information, call 304-788-4240.